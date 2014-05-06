Leading Multiple Sclerosis Conference Offers Continuing Education Credit for Pharmacists

Hackensack, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- The 2014 Cooperative Meeting of CMSC (Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers) & ACTRIMS® (Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis), announces continuing education credits for pharmacists at its upcoming annual meeting. The CMSC & ACTRIMS Cooperative Meeting is an annual international forum of healthcare professionals committed to improving lives of people with MS through a variety of educational strategies in comprehensive care and with a team approach.



Taking place May 28-31, 2014 at Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas, TX, the ACPE (Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education) sessions at the CMSC & ACTRIMS meeting will allow pharmacists to claim credit for up to 2.025 CEUs. Topics of particular interest include clinical courses on “Basic & Advanced Immunology for the Non-immunologist,” “Advanced Spasticity Management” and a four part “Fundamentals of MS Care” that includes a multidisciplinary approach to symptom management.



“New Insights and Future Directions in MS Pathology,” “Infectious Complications of MS Therapy,” a platform presentation on “Disease Management, Mechanisms, and Treatment,” “Pediatric MS,” and “Controversies in the Treatment of MS” and a two part interdisciplinary course on “Pain Management in MS” also will be of interest to pharmacists.



“This accredited educational programming for pharmacists is designed to grow their MS knowledge and advance patient care,” said June Halper, MSN, APN-C, MSCN, FAAN, Chief Executive Officer, CMSC.



The CMSC & ACTRIMS Cooperative Meeting also provides unique opportunities for pharmacists to connect and share with their peers and other healthcare professionals across a variety of practice settings. At The Meet the Professor Dinner on May 28th, Dr. Mark Freedman, Professor of Neurology at the University of Ottawa and the senior scientist at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute will present a “Stem Cell Update”.



Opening daily lectures include Dr. Elliot M. Frohman on Saturday, May 31st, presenting: “Elegance and Eloquence of MS Plaque Pathogenesis: Protons, Protection, and the Prospects for Plasticity.” A luncheon and roundtable discussion for pharmacists on May 31st will allow for further networking development of this growing group within CMSC.



The 2014 Cooperative Meeting of CMSC & ACTRIMS®, also provides CME for physicians as well as continuing education credits for nurses, psychologists, and social workers. Independently supported satellite programs will also offer additional accredited learning opportunities in multiple sclerosis. For more information on the CMSC & ACTRIMS Meeting and to register, visit: www.cmsc-actrims.org.



About CMSC

The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) is the leading educational, training, and networking organization for MS health-care professionals and researchers. The CMSC’s mission is to promote quality multiple sclerosis care through educational programming and accreditation including live and online events, research grants, technical journals and papers, and targeted advocacy efforts. The CMSC member network includes more than 7,000 international health-care clinicians and scientists committed to multiple sclerosis care as well as more than 60 Veterans Administration MS Programs and 225 MS Centers in the US, Canada, and Europe.



CMSC’s and IOMSN’s official, peer-reviewed journal, the International Journal of MS Care (IJMSC), publishes high-quality research, reviews, and consensus papers on a broad range of clinical topics of interest to MS health-care professionals, and is mailed to its membership at no charge. All IJMSC content is available at http://ijmsc.org.



For more information on the CMSC, visit http://www.mscare.org.