Leading National Contract Manufacturer Antron Enlists Ivy Creative Agency to Expand Presence in the Marketplace

Bellingham, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2012 -- The engineering and contract manufacturing company Antron Engineering & Machine Co. Inc. recently brought Ivy Creative on board as their new marketing team. This change comes at a key time for Antron, which recently expanded its production footprint and service offerings.



“This was a strategic decision to enhance our branding and marketing,” said Antron executive vice president John Kauker, IV. “With our new logo, positioning line, and content-rich website, we feel well positioned to better serve both current and prospective clients. Ivy Creative helped us showcase our business strengths and reflect our goal of staying on the cutting edge of our industry.”



The creative services agency also assisted Antron with updated photography, signage, and a complete marketing campaign. Through Antron Engineering’s new website, visitors can view a photo gallery of their precision machining and product assembly facility and get the latest information about their engineering and contract manufacturing services.



“We are one of the nation’s best machine engineering companies with decades of experience supporting a diverse array of industries and project sizes,” said Kauker. “It was time that we enlisted a seasoned marketing company to help us improve our reach, and as a result help more companies create high-quality products at a great value.”



Ivy Creative CCO Steve Ratner said its collaboration with Antron is a great fit. “As a creative agency we love working with clients like Antron. They represent the latest in technology and engineering, and deliver excellent products for hundreds of satisfied industry-leading companies,” said Ratner. “They just needed someone to help get their story out, and as their partner we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to do that.”



To learn more about Antron Engineering & Machine Co. Inc., visit http://www.antroneng.com or call 1.877.225.2362.