Leading New England Equipment Distributor Replaces RMI with Equip-Soft

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Equip-Soft is the business software system of choice for W.D. Matthews Machinery Company, the leading dealership of materials handling and construction equipment across Maine, New Hampshire, central Massachusetts and Eastern Vermont. The Auburn, ME-based distributor sells, rents and fully services forklifts, aerial lifts, industrial vehicles and warehouse equipment from Toyota, Clark, Doosan, Genie, JLG, Lull, and Manitou.



W.D. Matthews made the switch from its legacy software from RMI Corporation to Equip-Soft because “the technology of Equip-Soft and Microsoft Dynamics is well-positioned to help us optimize all aspects of our business – rentals, service, parts and sales,” says Jonathan Greven, General Manager and Treasurer at W.D. Matthews. He adds, “As a family business, we pride ourselves on exceptional customer service and long-lasting relationships with our business partners; we were impressed by Equip-Soft’s similar focus.”



David Pilz, CEO, IndustryBuilt Software, the parent company of Equip-Soft, notes that “W.D. Matthews is a great addition to our customer family because they manage multiple equipment lines, multiple locations and hundreds of employees across four states, which is a great showcase for Equip-Soft’s capabilities.” Pilz adds that the W.D. Matthews win puts Equip-Soft in a position to really get engaged with other Toyota dealerships across North America.



About W.D. Matthews

Walter D. Matthews founded the company in 1939 as a woodworking equipment business, and by 1955 they were supplying forklifts and other industrial equipment to New England area customers. Since then, W.D. Matthews has become one of that region’s dominant players in the industrial equipment marketplace with a customer list that spans every major sector of the New England economy. For more information, visit wdmatthews.com and on Twitter @WDMatthews.



About Equip-Soft

Equip-Soft delivers software and services for the equipment distribution industry to help improve efficiencies in rentals, service, sales, parts, equipment and asset management aspects of distribution to improve relationships with customers and vendors. Equip-Soft software and services are powered by the fastest growing ERP platform in the world, Microsoft Dynamics, and feature industry-specific functionality. Equip-Soft is an IndustryBuilt Software company. For more information, visit equip-soft.com and on Twitter @Equip_Soft.



