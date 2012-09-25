Leading New York Online Business Printer 4OVER4.COM Launches New Die-Cut Hangtags Printing Offer

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Leading NY web printer 4OVER4.COM has introduced a new die-cut hangtags printing offer for businesses customers. The new service will feature afordable, high-quality die-cut hangtags in new premium papers and new shapes and sizes. 4OVER4.COM is a leader in online printing services and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including flyer printing, label printing, large format printing, personalized labels and other custom printing applications.



Top online business printer 4OVER4.COM now provides a high-quality affordable die-cut hangtags printing service for businesses. 4OVER4.COM now provides die-cut hangtags in 14pt uncoated cover (30% PCW), 14pt gloss cover, 14pt white linen, 16pt gloss cover, 17pt indoor magnet and 15pt synthetic plastic. Die-cut hangtag shapes and sizes available from 4OVER4.COM include 2" x 3.5" rounded one-corner, 2" x 3.5" rounded corners, 2" x 3.5" half-circle side, 2" x 3.5" leaf, 2" circle, 2.5" circle and 2" x 3.5" oval. 4OVER4.COM customers can also order between 100 and 20,000 prints at a time.



"Die-cut hangtags are more customizable than ordinary hangtags and can be adapted to a variety of additional purposes; this wide range of applications for practically the same price as regular hangtags makes die-cut hangtags a favorite. Die-cut hangtags are great for displaying information and for marketing products and services," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



