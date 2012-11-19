Leading New York Online Printing House 4OVER4.COM Introduces New Greeting Cards Printing Offer

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- NY online printing provider 4OVER4.COM has introduced a new special offer on greeting cards printing service for customers. 4OVER4.COM is a leading provider of digital and offset online printing services including banner printing, booklet printing, brochure printing, canvas prints and other custom printing applications.



Greeting cards are useful for a variety of reasons, and have been employed in one form or another since time immemorial. Greeting cards can purely be for greetings – to communicate with loved ones, friends, family or associates during special occasions such as births, birthdays, graduations, promotions, anniversaries and Valentine’s Day.



Beyond greetings, greeting cards can also be used to serve a promotional/marketing function by branding it with product information or company logos. Though a subtle tool for marketing, it is still able to cut across the divide and do two things at the same time.



Leading web business printer 4OVER4 now offers an exciting new deal on greeting cards printing! Customers and first-time users can enjoy new low pricing and new high quality printing options. 4OVER4.COM now provides greeting cards printing in 14pt Uncoated Cover (30% PCW), 14pt Gloss Cover, 13pt Uncoated Cover (100% PCW), 14pt White Linen and 16pt Gloss Cover. Greeting cards from 4OVER4.COM are also now available in sizes of 10" x 7" (fold to 5" x 7") and 8.5" x 5.5" (fold to 4.25" x 5.5"), with quantities of 50 to 100,000 greeting cards printable per order.



"4OVER4 now offers an improved greeting cards printing service for customers - more high quality paper types and printing options are now available for great greeting cards printing that stands out and keeps you smiling," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about greeting cards printing or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/Greeting-Cards, email support (at) 4over4 (dot) com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.