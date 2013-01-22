Leading NY Business Printer 4OVER4.COM Unveils New Metallic Foil Business Card Printing Service

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- 4OVER4.COM now provides business customers with gold and silver metallic foil business card printing. Metallic foil cards have options of gold or silver foil and create a dazzling, regal effect when combined with corporate insignia and artwork for business cards. 4OVER4.COM is a leader among online printing companies and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including catalog printing, cheap banners, custom labels, and other custom printing applications.



4OVER4.COM metallic foil business card printing is available in gold or silver foil, 16pt silk laminated with optional rounded corners. 2" x 3.5" metallic foil business cards are available in quantities of between 500 and 25,000 prints.



Note: Foil available on front, back or both sides. Only one foil color is available per project.



"Metallic foil business card printing is unique and gives businesses an advantage because it allows products and services to be advertised creatively to the customer," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about metallic foil business cards printing or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/metallic-foil-business-cards, email support (at) 4over4 (dot) com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.