Leading NY Online Business Printer 4OVER4.COM Launches New Discount Printing Offer for Fine Dining Restaurants

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- 4OVER4.COM now provides special printing discounts that enable fine dining restaurants to cut monthly and annual printing costs on all in-house stationery such as menus, take-away packs, plastic bags, table tents, gourmet magazines, order displays, store banners, and others, as well as PR and advertisement prints like flyers, posters and more. 4OVER4.COM is a leader among online printing companies and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including catalog printing, cheap banners, custom labels, and other custom printing applications.



High quality considerations cause the cost of printing for fine dining restaurants to be significantly higher than for other restaurant businesses. The special 4OVER4.COM bulk printing discounts for fine dining establishments enables them to save significantly on routine printing project costs through affordable, high quality printing services that work for any schedule and turnout profile.



Printing is the most common form of advertising and promotional or marketing-related work for fine dining restaurants. It is attractive to them in view of its ability to capture very fine details as well as its lower price point and comparatively wide reach and mobility. Flyers, posters, stickers, large-format menus, banners and other forms of advertising are usually employed on a wide scale by fine dining restaurants.



“Fine dining printing is usually required to be of the highest quality with the strictest protocols for materials quality and content appropriateness being followed on a consistent basis. Intense competition in the fine dining space leads players in this industry to generate significant amounts of printing on a running basis. With our offer, fine dining restaurants can save costs on all printing while maintaining the highest quality standards and satisfying turnout and delivery expectations," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about the 4OVER4 corporate printing offer for fine dining restaurants or for general inquiries, please email support@4over4.com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



