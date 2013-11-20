Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Leading Oil & Gas National Oil Companies - Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2013 market report to its offering

Leading Oil & Gas National Oil Companies - Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2013



Summary



"Leading Oil & Gas National Oil Companies - Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2013" is the latest report from The publisher, the industry analysis specialists, that offers comprehensive information on the operational and financial performance of leading oil & gas National Oil Companies. The report benchmarks and analyzes leading oil & gas National Oil Companies on various operational and financial parameters. The report is an essential source for key operational data, analysis and strategic insights into companies. It provides detailed information on the key operational and financial parameters for the last five years. It also highlights the top ranked company on various operational and financial parameters such as proved oil and gas reserves, production, capital expenditures, performance metrics, results of oil and gas operations and valuation metrics.



Proved oil and gas Reserves of the leading oil & gas National Oil Companies increased in 2012, from 397,509 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2008 to 539,518 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in 2012. Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. had the highest proved oil and gas reserves of 330,470 million barrels of oil equivalent mmboe among the leading oil & gas National Oil Companies. The total cost incurred by leading oil & gas National Oil Companies was US$181 billion in 2012, increase at a CAGR of 8.9% from US$129 billion in 2008.



Scope



The report provides in-depth analysis and insights into companies capital spending, revenues, oil and gas reserves, production, and performance measures. Its scope includes -

- Detailed and unique insights information on the key operational and financial parameters. The report provides a comprehensive overview of production, production change, production growth, reserves, reserve changes, reserve growth, capital expenditures, performance metrics, valuation metrics and results of oil and gas operations.

- Provides annual information on key operational and financial parameters for the period 2008 to 2012.

- Benchmarks Leading Oil & Gas National Oil Companies on operational and financial parameters.

- Companies covered include; CNOOC Limited, OAO Gazprom, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., Petroleos de Venezuela S.A., Petroleos Mexicanos, PetroChina Company Limited, OJSC Rosneft Oil Company, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Statoil ASA

- Leading Oil & Gas National Oil Companies: Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking report is based on publicly available data filed with the U S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Annual Reports of the Companies and other similar agencies worldwide. This has then been analyzed by in house team of experts.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Rank your performance against other leading oil & gas National Oil Companies using operational and financial benchmarking metrics

- Identify M&A targets from up-to-date information and in-depth analysis on financial and operational parameters of your competitors.

- Formulate your strategies based on in-depth analysis of your competitors in oil and gas markets.

- Improve decision making on the basis of peer comparison.

- Exploit the strengths and weakness of your closest competitors by comparing and analyzing their financial and operational parameters.



Companies Mentioned



CNOOC Limited

OAO Gazprom

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.

Petroleos Mexicanos

PetroChina Company Limited

OJSC Rosneft Oil Company

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Statoil ASA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146561/leading-oil-gas-national-oil-companies-financial-operational-fundamental-analysis-and-benchmarking-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###