Leading Oil & Gas National Oil Companies New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Leading Oil & Gas National Oil Companies- Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking-2012 is the latest report , the industry analysis specialists, that offers comprehensive information on the operational and financial performance of Leading Oil & Gas National Oil Companies. The report benchmarks and analyzes Leading Oil & Gas National Oil Companies on various operational and financial parameters. The report is an essential source for key operational data, analysis and strategic insights into companies. It provides detailed information on the key operational and financial parameters for the last five years. It also highlights the top ranked company on various operational and financial parameters such as proved oil and gas reserves, production, capital expenditures, performance metrics, results of oil and gas operations and valuation metrics.
Proved oil and gas Reserves of the Leading Oil & Gas National Oil Companies increased in 2011, up from 532.55 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in 2010 to 538.24 billion boe in 2011. Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. had the highest proved oil and gas reserves of 330,110 MMboe among the Leading Oil & Gas National Oil Companies. The total cost incurred by Leading Oil & Gas National Oil Companies was $153 billion in 2011, decrease by 16.2% from the previous year.
Scope
The report provides in-depth analysis and insights into companies’ capital spending, revenues, oil and gas reserves, production, and performance measures. Its scope includes -
- Detailed and unique insights information on the key operational and financial parameters. The report provides a comprehensive overview of production, production change, production growth, reserves, reserve changes, reserve growth, capital expenditures, performance metrics, valuation metrics and results of oil and gas operations.
- Provides annual information on key operational and financial parameters for the period 2007 to 2011.
- Benchmarks Leading Oil & Gas National Oil Companies on operational and financial parameters.
- Companies covered include; China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, CNOOC Limited, OAO Gazprom, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, OJSC Rosneft Oil Company, PetroChina Company Limited, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.,
- Leading Oil & Gas National Oil Companies: Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking report is based on publicly available data filed with the U S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other similar agencies worldwide. This has then been analyzed by GlobalData’s in house team of experts.
