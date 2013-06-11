Leading Online Bike Store Features a New Line of Bike Parts and Accessories

Hong Kong, Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- The bike enthusiasts in quest of a trusted portal for bike parts and accessories online need not search further. Fibica, the leading online bike store has announced to be the absolute resource for bicycle parts and accessories online. The store caters to shoppers from all over the world.



Fibica was founded in 2009 and is reportedly regarded as one among the fastest growing bike stores online. The company has its head quarter based in Hong Kong along with its logistics & warehouse Centre.



"If you are on the lookout for a credible portal for your bike accessories or parts, we promise to be your one stop portal online. We are biking enthusiasts ourselves who understand the cycling desires and needs of our customers and thus have equipped ourselves to cater accordingly to any kind of biker. We guarantee of an utmost professional and devoted service for all customers worldwide", said a spokesperson from the major bicycle parts online store.



Fibica is backed by highly qualified technical engineers who have huge experience in the cycling sector. The company is ready to assist all forms of bikers including the amateurs and professionals as well as those engaged in city-ride, Time Trial, Cross Country & Downhill biking.



When it comes to their range of products, the Fibica manager emphasized on a huge and versatile spread. This leading bike store has come up with a huge series of road and mountain bike parts online such as chains, Bottom bracket, brake lever, brake pads, shifters, cassettes, hub sets, handlebars, derailleurs, seat posts, stems and many more.



"Much like the bike parts, we are versatile with our bike accessories as well. Whether you are looking for headsets, or paddles or biking shoes or cables or repair tools or saddles, we are ready with everything you can need. Besides, we also stock for the cutting edge cycling tech aides such as speedometer wireless computer", the manager said.



They are focused in serving the customers with high quality bike parts only and hence they source their stocks from top notch brands chiefly.



"Fibica stocks its products from different internationally acclaimed labels including Shimano, Tiagra, Dura Ace, Ultegra, Rockshox, Elixir, Manitou and several such elite brands. You can expect the best possible services from us", the manager added.



Also offered is the free of cost shipping facility for customers all over the world. There is a 60 day return policy as well.



For any further details on Fibica, visit http://www.fibica.com/