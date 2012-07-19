Leading Online Jewelry Retailer, SweepStreet.com, Launches Classy New Design

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Nearly all women absolutely love a classy piece of jewelry to wear on that special occasion, but unfortunately, a high price usually goes hand in hand with that quality. Up until recently, this has meant that many women have had to settle for inferior quality jewelry.



One site that’s at the forefront of changing this is SweepStreet.com. Since its launch in 2011, SweepStreet has been getting a lot of attention due to its range of discounted, high quality, brand name jewelry. SweepStreet.com believes their discounts of 30% to 70% are the biggest in the market.



And to help make things even easier for their rapidly growing customer base, SweepStreet has just relaunched their site with a fresh new design that makes it even simpler for consumers to find a suitable discounted jewelry item.



A simple, drop down menu at the top of the page provides a quick path to all of the jewelry categories on the site including rings, bracelets, necklaces & earrings. The user also has the option to view jewelry by individual designers such as Marco Bicego, PANDORA, John Hardy, & Hidalgo to name just a few of the twenty plus brand names available.



What has really set SweepStreet apart over the years, and is undoubtedly one of the key factors in their rapid growth, is their unique sweepstakes which offer valuable prizes every day such as gift cards, & jewelry.



While most sites require people to purchase something to qualify for a sweepstakes entry, SweepStreet don’t. Any visitor to the site can enter a sweepstake completely for free. All they have to do is sign up for a free account and they can enter as many sweepstakes as they want.



A spokesperson for the site said, “We are the only retailer that can sell extremely high end jewelry at a discount of over 15% and we sell it at 40-65% off! This is top quality jewelry from recognized designers like Judith Ripka & many others. Consumers also get the chance to enter into one of our sweepstakes where they can win some amazing prizes.”



About SweepStreet

