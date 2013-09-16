Leading Online Retailer of Vaporizers GotVape.com Now Offers 10% Discount on PUFFiT X Vaporizer

Lake Forest, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- GotVape.com, a worldwide leading online retailer of vaporizers, is currently offering many discounts and deals on various vaporizers including a 10% discount on the latest PUFFiT X Vaporizer.



The PUFFiT vaporizers have now become one of the premier choices amongst vaping enthusiasts around the world. After the success of PUFFiT Classic, the company launched the upgraded model the PUFFiT X which has the very first ‘Forced Air’ feature. The Forced Air aspect is the addition of an internal fan in the vaporizer that pushes the vapor outwards every 10 seconds at 7 different fan speeds. Other features such as quick charging, multiple temperature settings, automatic shut off, gold plated heating chamber and many more are also now added to the latest PUFFiT model.



Known for its promotions and events with celebrities, Got Vape has now become a one stop destination for fulfilling all vaping requirements. Apart from offering the latest vaporizers, the website provides vaporizer accessories and parts to ensure that the purchased vaporizers last long and function optimally.



The main reason for Got Vape’s success is its provision of all top rated vaporizers. A comprehensive inventory which is not readily available anywhere else ensures that interested individuals will find many vaporizers that fulfill their requirements and needs. Since GotVape.com is a premier retailer of vaporizers, quality of the products and express delivery of orders is never a concern when making purchases.



The website has been methodically designed such that the consumers can offer their own feedbacks and help new customers make an informed decision. Consumers can post their personal ratings and reviews of the products in the specific vaporizer profile and since GotVape.com is very popular, numerous feedbacks from different consumers are readily available.



GotVape.com also has one of the most unique features – the questions section. Here people who are interested in buying a product but have a query can post their question under the specific product profile which is swiftly answered by the Got Vape team. A feature, if used by more online retailers, could help all online shoppers make firm purchasing decisions.



Interested individuals can view current deals and discounts under the ‘Special Offers’ section and popular vaporizers under the ‘Top Rated Vaporizers’ section of GotVape.com.



About Got Vape

Got Vape is one of the leading online retailers of vaporizers and vaporizer accessories in the world. Through the online platform, http://www.gotvape.com/, the extensive catalog of vaporizers offered by the company can be viewed and ordered online. Got Vape is known for its exceptional customer service and for providing latest technological vaporizers. Got Vape also holds various events and vaporizer promotions with world renowned celebrities.



For more information about Vaporizers, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of gotvape.com, please call at 1-888-VAPE-101 or email to info@gotvape.com.