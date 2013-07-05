Leading Online Retailer of Wine Accessories EverythingButWine.com Revamps Website

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Everything But Wine, a company dedicated in providing various wine accessories, has recently re-launched its website. The company has added items to their already extensive inventory and has revamped the website to better display their exclusive merchandise. Since the company ships its product to over 80 countries, increasing number of customers from around the world are now visiting the site and purchasing wine accessories that are not easily found anywhere else.



The company does not merely have a large inventory but its products are of premium quality as well. Their exquisite glassware are highly demanded by its customers who never fail to find desired wine glasses amongst the vast variety. Everything But Wine is an authorized dealer for Riedel and many other prominent glassware brands. Nearly every Riedel product is offered by the company including the popular Riedel Vinum glassware. The company is also giving a 60 day low price guarantee on all of its products ensuring their customers that they are getting the best priced items only. Another offer of free shipping throughout the U.S. on orders over $25 is also being offered.



Nearly every type of wine accessory is available at EverythingButWine.com, whether it is wine openers, bottle stoppers, coolers, glass holders, racks, bags or anything that enhances the joy of sipping wine. According to their bestsellers list, the most sold product is the Wine Wipes. These unique wipes are especially made to remove stains from mouth and teeth. The wipes are considered as a very handy item for wine parties by many wine enthusiasts. Wine Yoke Glass Holders, special Ice Bags, Chrome Cork Puller and Riedel glassware are other products on the list.



The latest website has been designed for a swift browsing experience, enabling its visitors to easily navigate through their variety of products. Multiple images and detailed descriptions of every item have also been added to help customers completely visualize the products. With one of the largest selection of wine accessories, EverythingButWine.com is now a comprehensive destination which fulfills all wine accessories requirements.



About Everything But Wine

Everything But Wine is one of the leading worldwide online retailers of wine accessories such as wine glasses, openers, coolers, glass holders, cabinets, wipes, bags and much more. Through their online platform, http://everythingbutwine.com/, specific details of numerous wine accessories offered by the company can be viewed and ordered online. Everything But Wine ships its merchandise to over 80 countries and offers exclusive discounts on bulk orders.



