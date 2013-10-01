Leading Online Supplier of Office Furniture ReadyOffice.co.uk Offers Exclusive 35% Discount

Stevenage, Hertfordshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- ReadyOffice.co.uk, a website dedicated in providing various types of office furniture, is currently offering an exclusive 35% discount on its office desks and storages. The sale is on high quality medium to large sized desks, ergonomic desks and eco-friendly desks and storages.



Ready Office has gained immense success due to its extensive inventory which contains over 1,000 products and due to its express shipping with next day deliveries on most orders. However it is not merely the size of inventory that has impressed many customers but the quality of the furniture that has made Ready Office UK’s leading online supplier. Eco friendly furniture which are made of 96% recycled material and ergonomic furniture that are methodically designed for comfort and healthy posture are also offered by ReadyOffice.co.uk.



Most of the desks and storages which are currently on sale come with a 3 year warranty, a 25mm scratch resistant MFC top and ABS edgeband for sides and shelves. Beech and oak are the common colors with certain furniture available in Panama oak, white gloss, walnut and blonde oak.



One aspect which displays the quality of the furniture provided by the Ready Office Company is that nearly all furniture are heat, stain and scratch resistant. This ensures that furniture is in fact durable and can be used for a very long time without any damage.



Apart from providing the office essentials such as desks, chairs and storages, the online store also provides numerous office accessories and stylish café and bistro furniture. The company has items that will fulfill all requirements of new or renovating offices, restaurants or cafes.



Interested individuals can view the furniture currently on sale at ReadyOffice.co.uk and also browse other office supplies provided by the company. Ready Office takes all order sizes and assures that shipping of items will be done swiftly.



About ReadyOffice.co.uk

ReadyOffice.co.uk is one of the leading online retailers of home and work office furniture. The company provides office desks, chairs, storages, workstations, ergonomic chairs, eco friendly desks and other types of office furniture. Through the online platform, http://www.readyoffice.co.uk/, the company’s extensive inventory can be viewed and the products can be ordered online. ReadyOffice.co.uk is known for its express shipping even for bulk orders and for providing furniture that is of highest quality at an affordable price.



For more information about Office Furniture, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of readyoffice.co.uk, please call at 01438 940910 or email to hello@readyoffice.co.uk.