Leading Online Traffic School Informs That Clean Driving Record Can Keep Insurance Rates Low

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- BestTrafficSchool.com, a DMV licensed online traffic school, has stated that a clean driving record can help individuals obtain reduced insurance rates. The company was founded in the year 2000 and has become one of the premier online schools servicing individuals from California, Nevada and Virginia in obtaining an official DMV certificate of completion. Best Traffic School also has a 100% Don’t Pass Don’t Pay policy, which reflects their confidence in the courses they have designed.



Paul Lewin, CFO, quoted on the service Best Traffic School provides, “At Best Traffic School we understand due to busy schedules it is often difficult to sit in classes and take a lengthy course. Our solution is to provide a service that is completely online and extremely flexible. Our students have the ability to study the course whenever, wherever and however they want. Whether it’s a laptop, tablet or smartphone, our online traffic school can be accessed 24/7 from any internet based device. The online course tracks our students’ progress, allowing them to log in and out whenever they choose, and return to exact place they left off when they choose to resume. Our prices are some of the most affordable in the industry and we also have a money back guarantee. It’s a real win for our customers.”



The company states that completion of their courses results in lower points on their students’ DMV driving records. Lower points equals lower insurance rates, which can save drivers a substantial amount of money every year. Best Traffic School adds that some states also offer fine reductions and plea deals in exchange for taking traffic school.



The online traffic school California, Nevada and Virginia are comprised of easy-to-read sections, each having a small multiple-choice quiz. The short, DMV-required final exam utilizes questions pulled directly from the section quizzes, so there are no surprises. The company stated that since the final exam has no surprises, most of their students easily pass on the first attempt. In case of failure the students are allowed unlimited re-takes at no additional charge informed Best Traffic School.



About Best Traffic School

Best Traffic School is one of the leading online traffic schools which is court approved and DMV licensed since 2000. Through their online platform, http://www.besttrafficschool.com/, specific details regarding the course can be viewed and students may register. The company is known for its 100% Don’t Pass Don’t Pay policy and for its completely online process including getting an official DMV certificate of completion.



For more information about Online Traffic School, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of besttrafficschool.com, please call at 1-877-991-BEST or email to support@besttrafficschool.com.