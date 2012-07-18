Leading Palm Beach Real Estate Group Comments on Recent MarketWatch Editorial

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- A recent article from Amy Hoak in MarketWatch (a business editorial branch of the Wall Street Journal) titled “Top 10 Threats Facing Real Estate” has become a viral article on the internet. The Harelik Team, a top real estate group in Palm Beach, commented on the article – responding to Amy Hoak’s editorial commentary.



The article outlined ten factors that could become major threats to the real estate market including aging population, student debt burdens and global change and uncertainty. The Harelik Team began their response by commending the author (Amy Hoak) for her well-written, well-thought article on the current and future real estate market. However, they responded to these sweeping “threats” to the real estate market by commenting they may segmented to certain States in the USA. For instance, Florida will likely see benefits from the aging population and changing global economy; additionally, they may not be as impacted by the student loan crisis.



The aging population is probably a good thing for Florida real estate according to The Harelik Team. The average buyer in Palm Beach is older than the average buyer in the United States as a whole. Therefore, an aging population will likely result in more sales for certain Florida communities – according to The Harelik Team.



Additionally, the changing global economy has positively impacted Florida real estate as foreign investors have taken their money out of European banks and invested them in Palm Beach homes. The final point about student loan may not have a huge impact on Florida (according to The Harelik Team) as Florida’s average buyer is older.