Leading Palm Beach Real Estate Group Launches Online Social Media Platform

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- The Harelik Team, a leading real estate group located in Palm Beach, Florida, recently launched an online social media platform in the form of a Facebook fan page, LinkedIn profile and blog. These online social media outlets will provide enhanced communication and networking for this industry leading team. Through Facebook, LinkedIn and a real estate blog, The Harelik Team plans to provide further communication for their clients as well as share industry news and advice based on their years of real estate expertise.



The Facebook fan page for The Harelik Team features posts on real estate industry news, Palm Beach area news and colorful editorial information. According to the official description on their fan page, “We provide Good Real Estate Information & include things to make you smile, like Jokes, Fun Videos, Trivia, Real Estate Facts, Things to think about & anything else to bring a smile to your face”. The page was only recently launched but has received scores of followers and hundreds of views.



The LinkedIn profile setup by The Harelik Team was primarily launched to develop business connections for the successful Palm Beach real estate group. The team managed to amass over 100 connections in a short period of time and have created an extensive profile of their work experience.



One of the most popular facets of The Harelik Team’s social media platform is their blog which offers expert advice and information on Palm Beach real estate and Over 55 Communities. The recently launched blog has already published over 30 articles and received hundreds of visits. Some of their more popular articles include "Tips for Selling Your Home in Today’s Market" and “Real Estate Future for Wellington, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach”.



Their entire social media platform: Facebook, LinkedIn and Blog can be accessed through The Harelik Team website http://www.TheHarelikTeam.com.