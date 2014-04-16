Leading Palm Beach Realtor Anthony Angiuli Provides Purchasing Tips in the American Paradise

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Despite his young age, Anthony ‘Tony’ Angiuli has become one of the leading real estate agents in lustrous town of Palm Beach and recently has shared the secrets behind his success. He has also shared certain key aspects that must be addressed before the purchase of a specific property.



Even though Anthony Angiuli has suggested that all property transactions should be done via experienced real estate agents especially during such volatile economic times, he has shared certain elements of purchasing that are vital to ensure that the property indeed has a promising future.



He informed that one key element of purchasing a valuable property in Palm Beach is to first perform a thorough research on the marketing trends in the town. “Easier said than done predicting the value of any real estate is often the most difficult task, especially in such turbulent times”, says Tony Angiuli. He further adds, “That is why many buyers and sellers now prefer to hire experienced realtors who can obtain the maximum value of a property or at least prevent any future losses.”



After research, Tony advises to ‘Know the Market’. According to him to be a successful realtor one must know the trends at all times and should estimate the price of a property on a given day. Tony Angiuli Florida real estate agent informs that one of the best ways to be aware is to consistently gauze the recently sold properties in the town and nearby communities.



He further adds that it is essential to also know exactly how much the seller still owes on the property. When a realtor assumes responsibility of a property, according to Tony, he/she must have thorough understanding of the figures involved before they attempt to further sell it.



Finally, Anthony Angiuli FL agent shares that one of the keys and sometimes overlooked aspect of purchasing a property is finding the seller’s and buyer’s motivations. It is often the sentiment of the parties involved that determines the possible optimization of the value. Whether the party is selling due to job change, retirement, shifting to new location, financial troubles and similarly if the buyers are purchasing a property for themselves, rental purposes, as an investment, for relatives or immediate family members or any other specific reason it is important that the realtors know why and draw out maximum information. Tony adds that this tactic is not to avail maximum profit from them, but to offer a tailored property search such that the right buyer and seller are brought together for the exchange.



About Anthony Angiuli

Anthony ‘Tony’ Angiuli is one of the leading real estate agents in Palm Beach, Florida. A graduate of University of Florida, Tony decided to pursue his career in the real estate industry and through innovative strategies and personal dedication has now become one of the reputed realtors in Palm Beach. Tony has also been active in serving the community, and recently raised money to promote bladder cancer awareness via the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network.



For more information about Properties in Palm Beach or Anthony Angiuli, please email to support@tonyanguili.wordpress.com.