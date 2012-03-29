Leading Palm Beach Realtor Comments on NAR Predictions

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2012 -- A recent prediction from the National Association of Realtors shows a 7 to 10 percent jump in sales in 2012. This prediction is congruent with an uptick in real estate sales across the country over the first three months of 2012. According to NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun, “The spring home buying season looks bright because of an elevated level of contract offers so far this year,” he said. “If activity is sustained near present levels, existing-home sales will see their best performance in five years. Based on all of the factors in the current market, that’s what we’re expecting with sales rising 7 to 10 percent in 2012”.



Leading Palm Beach real estate group, The Harelik Team, commented on this prediction by reiterating what many realtors in the area are stating, that “real estate sales are picking up and the market is getting hotter and hotter”. According to published news source titled “Early Indications of Economic Recovery in Palm Beach County Real Estate Market”,



“The Harelik Team, which sells mostly homes in Active Adult Communities, reported selling Boca Raton condo in six days and a Wellington townhouse in two days. Homes are also selling very quickly and instances have occurred in Palm Beach County where homes were only on the market for a single day before being sold”.



This sort of surge in activity could be early signs of real estate economic recovery. Florida especially would benefit from a surge in real estate sales and overall real estate economic recovery being that Florida’s economy is largely dependent on the real estate market. The Harelik Team has decades of experience in the real estate market and, “….have seen dramatic ups and downs in the market, but ultimately the real estate market always recovers especially in the high demand Palm Beach County real estate market”. Communities like Valencia Lakes and Baywinds keep Palm Beach County a very high demand South Florida location.