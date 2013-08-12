Leading Peptide, Proteins and Chemicals Retailer, Extreme Peptide Is Giving Away $2000 for Research

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Extreme Peptide, a company dedicated in providing general catalog peptides, custom peptides, high level proteins, and various chemicals, is giving away two $1000 grants for innovative API/Peptide research. The company informed that the grant contest is being held to promote further development, innovation, information, knowledge and practical applications throughout the world.



Extreme Peptide informed that the judgment of all submission will be done by their management team and CEO of a leading biotech facility on three main basis: clarity of problem-assessment and definition, creativity and innovation in the research and the significance of the research on a global scale. Full details regarding the contest and information on how to apply is now available on the official Extreme Peptide website.



Apart from the contest which motivates chemists to research peptides, the company’s website also has a blog section which discusses the latest advances and inventions in the chemical industry. The blog acts as a very useful resource for beginners and even advanced chemists and has a section called Product Spotlight which highlights the products that are highly demanded due to their promising future practical applications. One such product is the IGF-1 LR3, a peptide which is designed to mimic the size and structure of insulin, but belongs to the growth factor family. Another is the GHRP 6, which comes in various forms both in natural and artificial and is designed to time the growth and creation of additional tissue.



Extreme Peptides always provides extensive information of all their products and even research documents which are not readily available anywhere else. The company informed that it wants its customers to fully comprehend what each peptide, protein or chemical is composed of, such that they can determine whether it will be useful for their research.



Extreme Peptides only provides USA made products which is a major reason why they are preferred over other retailers. USA made peptides are of the highest quality, which is of upmost importance during research. Since Extreme Peptides provides products that are also highly competitively priced, the customers have the rare advantage of buying peptides, proteins and chemicals that are both of top notch quality yet affordable.



About Extreme Peptide

Extreme Peptide is one of the leading retailers of peptides, chemicals and proteins intended for research purpose. Through the online platform, http://extremepeptides.com/, the various products offered by the company and their specific details can be viewed. Extreme Peptide has gained immense praise for its quality service of providing custom peptides, high level proteins, general catalog peptides and various chemicals.



For more information about Peptides, Chemicals and Proteins, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of extremepeptides.com, please call at 1-855-313-3772 or email to rabinhandel@gmail.com.