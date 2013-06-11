Leading Personalized URL Platform, Purlem.com, Announces Direct Integration with Unbounce

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Since its launch in 2008, Purlem.com has helped thousands of marketers and businesses drive their conversions by harnessing the rapport-building power of personalized URLs (PURLs). To help their clients combine the potential of personalized custom content with the latest split testing technology, Purlem has recently announced direct integration with Unbounce.



This unique partnership allows Purlem’s users to directly customize their Unbounce landing pages to each and every website visitor (e.g – joepublic.domain.com), a result that will allow businesses to simultaneously split test landing page content while ensuring each visitor feels right at home and is compelled to convert.



“Marketers are told to ‘always be testing’ as a way to continually improve conversions and hence profit. However, until now, those wanting to exploit the power of PURLs have had to halt their split testing efforts while they attempt to gauge the results of deploying personalized landing page content,” says Martin Thomas, Owner and Founder of Purlem.com.



Continuing, “With our new partnership and Unbounce integration, Purlem users can combine the beautiful and proven Unbounce landing page technology, with the conversion-boosting power of Personalized URLs.”



The process is amazingly simple; Purlem rapidly creates a Personalized URL for each prospect or customer in a marketer’s database, allowing them to send it directly to each individual via email or direct mail. When an individual visits their PURL, they will be immediately directed to their personalized Unbounce landing page.



Marketers can then personalize their Unbounce page to each visitor. For example - the visitor can be greeted by name, shown relevant information based on their industry, and pre-populate forms among other possibilities.



“This partnership is just another step towards allowing all marketers and businesses to combine Purlem with other resources and services in their online arsenal. We’re currently working on a host of other integrations and we’re excited to make further announcements very soon,” Thomas adds.



Current integrations include popular email marketing platform MailChimp and Infusionsoft, the leading small business CRM solution.



For more information on Purlem’s Unbounce integration, please visit: http://purlem.com/blog/2013/05/purlems-new-unbounce-integration/



A video outlining the integration can be found here: https://vimeo.com/67234440



For general company and service information, please visit Purlem’s official website: http://www.purlem.com



About Purlem

Purlem is a web-based application that enables companies to develop new business with Personalized URLs. A Personalized URL, or "PURL," is a unique website personalized to each prospect or customer. PURLs are known to substantially increase response rates and overall marketing effectiveness. With a focus on being affordable and easy to use, Purlem has become the fastest growing Personalized URL platform in the world.



For more information visit http://www.purlem.com