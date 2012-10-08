Leading Provider of Bridging Loans Launches New Website

Glasgow, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Bridging Loans Ltd is a well established bridging finance and bridging loan lender with over twenty successful years of success in the bridging loan business. With a high quality team of professionals and comprehensive understanding of the market, Bridging Loans Ltd has a lot to offer those looking for this type of loan. In order to better serve their clients, the loan provider has launched a new website where it easy to learn about and apply for a loan.



A bridging loan is a type of loan that is used to cover temporary shortfalls in finance. Personal uses for bridging loans include help buying a new house when the existing home has not yet been sold. Because Bridging Loans Ltd is the actual lender - not a broker – their bridging loans can be customized depending on the client’s needs. A bridging loan is essentially a very short term mortgage, and like a mortgage the bridging loan needs to be "secured" over property. For Bridging Loans Ltd, the security can consist of any type of property or land in England, Scotland or Wales.



For businesses, bridging loans from Bridging Loans Ltd are a helpful boost in cash flow known as a short term cash injection. This type of service helps with startup businesses that need a certain amount of money to secure their land that they need to build their offices. Short term cash injection through bridging loans is also great for those businesses that need a bit more money at the end of a project to complete the development properly.



The interest rates offered by Bridging Loans Ltd are very competitive and are determined by the amount required, the type of loan (bridging or development finance) and the location of the security property. The newly launched website helps customers to access the application for these loans, so now the waiting time for approval is shorter than ever. For more information or to apply for a bridging loan, visit



