Leading Provider of Business Networking Services Expands Their Data and VoIP Offerings

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- In today’s fast-paced economy, businesses need to be able to react to changing market conditions instantly. Modern companies rely on high-quality data and voice connectivity on a daily basis, especially now as challenging economic conditions make for the most competitive business climate the country has seen in years.



Headquartered in Sevenoaks, Kent, Opus Network Services understands the importance of connectivity, having recently announced a range of improvements to their already-popular data and VoIP services.



Opus was formed in 2000 with a mission to provide comprehensive yet flexible connectivity solutions with the ability to suit the needs of businesses of all shapes and sizes. With a nationwide network of channel partners, Opus Network Services continues to deliver on their aim of providing nationwide connectivity services with the benefit of local business values and support ethics.



Opus offers several expanded options for those firms seeking the absolute best in communications technologies, including a whole raft of business data connectivity solutions. Offering everything from quick yet economical ADSL connections to high-speed Symmetric Digital Subscriber Line (SDSL) services with a 1:1 download/upload speed ratio, the needs of the small, medium and large operations are easily catered for. Leased line solutions, for those with various mission-critical data requirements, also are on offer, providing the security of a guaranteed Service Level Agreement, when access to data is simply too essential to run the risk of downtime.



In terms of voice, Opus also has a comprehensive suite of options available for businesses at all levels, from start-ups who require everything, including a phone number, to established companies looking to maximise their investment in quality voice services. Whether it be business phone lines, mobile telephone solutions or simply the perfect telephone number, it’s difficult to go past the incredible range of options on offer from Opus.



So for those businesses looking to make their mark, it’s essential that quality data and voice services are a priority. Opus Network Services, with over a decade of experience, are well-placed to deliver a comprehensive communications package built around the needs of businesses of any size, whatever point they are at in their life-cycle. With the expertise and resources to provide connectivity nationwide, yet with the customer service and responsiveness typically reserved for a small business, Opus Network Services is turning heads.



About Opus Network Services

