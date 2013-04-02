Leading Provider of Cash for Structured Settlement Payments Now Offers No Obligation Quote

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- My Structured Settlement Cash, a company dedicated in helping individuals sell their structured settlements or annuities for lump sum cash, is now offering no obligation quote through their website. The company has recently gained popularity for its tie-ups with leading financial institutions which has enabled them to offer highly competitive prices. The company is also an active publisher of informative articles and tips on dealing with structured settlements.



The media spokesperson of the company quoted on their latest offer, “At My Structured Settlement Cash our service of helping people obtain lump sum cash for structured settlement payments is focused on providing the best possible match through our extensive database of reputed buyers. We are confident that we can offer one of the best prices for every settlement and hence are now providing no obligation quotes. Even though our initial price offerings are an estimate, the final amount often resembles the initial quote. Many other companies mislead their clients by making an offer that they are not able to follow through. At My Structured Settlement Cash our priority is provide honest solutions to the clients by clearly mentioning all the details beforehand such that a trust is maintained.”



The company has also been complimented by many for the number of informative articles, tips and techniques it publishes. The company informed that educating the general public is another aspect they concentrate on since there is often confusion amongst individuals who want to sell their structured settlement payments. The company further added that they are willing to offer any personal assistance in order to clarify any queries or doubts.



My Structured Settlement Cash also offers a calculator on their website to roughly estimate the value of a settlement. After entering a few minor details of the settlement, the lower and higher range of the estimate cash payout can be viewed. The company suggests obtaining the detailed quote for more accurate calculation of probable cash payout.



Another feature of the service provided by My Structured Settlement Cash that has been often commended is its fairly quick time period for the payout. The general time taken to receive the lump sum cash is 8-12 weeks according to the company, which is quicker than other companies who can take months and months to finally payout the cash.



About My Structured Settlement Cash

My Structured Settlement Cash is one of the leading companies in helping individuals sell their structured settlement or annuities. Through their online platform, http://www.mystructuredsettlementcash.com/, the company offers a no obligation quote and publishes informative articles and tips on selling structured settlements. The company is known for its network of reputed buyers and for its exceptional customer support.



For more information about Cash for Structured Settlement Payments, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of mystructuredsettlementcash.com, please email to rogerb@mystructuredsettlementcash.com.