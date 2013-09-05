Leading Provider of Online Listings, Seccion Amarilla Adds Mexican Travel Agencies to Its Database

Mexico City, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Seccion Amarilla, a company dedicated in providing online listings of various products and services providers in Mexico, has recently added numerous travel agencies to its already extensive database. Since Mexico has seen an increase in tourists for past few years, this service will be beneficial to both residents of Mexico and people living abroad.



Seccion Amarilla has already become a premier choice for searching any product or service, and soon will become an essential online destination for any requirement or needs. Many independent businesses have realized the potential of the online database and are now ensuring that their business details are also added to the listings. This dual effort both by the creators of the site and businesses in Mexico, has enabled the website to offer comprehensive listings covering nearly all types of products and services. Soon the company’s aim of listing every business in Mexico will be accomplished and the site will become by far the first choice for all customers. Visit site to view the various business listings.



The agencias de viajes, like other listings is organized according to the location of the office. The listings are also arranged according to the reputation and popularity of the travel agencies hence giving the best options first. Each travel agency listing has details such as contact number, address, brief details of the service provided and pin-point location of the office via Google Maps. Since the site is integrated with all popular social networking sites and the website’s very own ‘Me Gusta’ tag, previous customers can share their own reviews and experiences with the travel agencies. Click here to view which agencies are currently top rated in Mexico.



Seccion Amarilla is much more than a simply than an online listings provider, which is however their main focus. Many interesting articles related to the business listings have also been shared to educate the visitors of the site and even offer recommendations. For example, Seccion Amarilla has published articles on popular tourist destinations in Mexico and has provided details of why these locations are preferred and what do they have to offer. Listings of restaurants, hotels, clubs and other recreational activities is also available on the site. Individuals can plan their entire trip to Mexico from website itself and enjoy what all Mexico has to offer.



About Seccion Amarilla

Seccion Amarilla is one of the leading companies that maintains online listings of various products and service providers in Mexico. The company has recently added numerous travel agencies to their extensive database of independent businesses. The website is compatible with all types of mobile platforms and is integrated with popular social networking websites.



For more information about Travel Agencies in Mexico, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of seccionamarilla.com.mx, please email to support@seccionamarilla.com.mx.