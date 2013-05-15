Leading Provider of Self Help Books and Services New Age Power, Offers Free Self Therapy Resources

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- New Age Power, a company dedicated in providing various self help products and services, is offering free self help information to assist distressed individuals gain self-empowerment. The company informed that the objective of their self help skills is to act as a guidance to find meaning in personal experiences, challenges, emotions and relationships, and find solutions to the situations in a constructive, enlightened or positive way. New Age Power is currently offering various self help e-books, 1-on-1 consultations and tutorials.



The self help books offered by the company are all based on DIY therapies. New Age Power’s 3 most popular e-books – DIY Therapy: Simple Self-Help Skills, DIY Therapy Chart & DIY Therapy Assessment Tasks – all comprise of techniques established by Helen Papadopoulos in her 20 years of experience in personal development work, study and therapy. Many customers have complimented the self help books for making a difference in their lives. One feature that the customers have consistently mentioned is the e-books offer a step by step guidance ensuring that the self help therapy is as simple as possible and is properly practiced.



New Age Power founder Helen Papadopoulos also offers 1-on-1 consultations to help individuals deal with specific issues or problems. Due to Helen’s extensive experience a plausible solution to the problem by identifying its core is always figured out and specific therapies are suggested to overcome the hindrances.



The company informed that self help skills are not for depressed individuals only but can also help boost personal growth by spiritual transformation. New Age Power further added that life can become more fruitful and complete by the self help therapies and true potential of an individual can be achieved.



The free information offered by the company is now available on the website. The information covers healing, inspiration, metaphysics, society, nutrition and many more aspects to help people obtain a positive state of mind and face the obstacles in life with calm and confident mind. The website also has a dedicated blog where articles are consistently published to discuss latest DIY therapies.



About New Age Power

