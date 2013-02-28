Leading Provider of Translation and Transcription Services Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Established in 2003, PoliLingua has become a leading supplier of translation and transcription services, focusing on the delivery of high quality, cost effective translations and transcriptions.



Throughout their 10 years in business, PoliLingua, has built up a solid customer base. No client is too large or too small for PoliLingua. They have worked with large and small companies around the world, such as: Fortune 500 companies, language services providers, law firms, software companies, NGOs, small businesses, entrepreneurs, including one-man consultations as well as private individuals.



PoliLingua Ltd. is offering a wide range of services that allows its clients’ concentrate on their main business and not worry over language barriers. Their business first started as a translation services, but it expanded into transcription, voice-over services, desktop publishing and web development in order to meet their customers’ demands.



They offer both transcription and translation services. Below is just a small sample of the wide variety of services they offer:



- Document Translation

- Certified Translation

- Software Translation

- Technical Translation

- Website Translation

- Medical Transcription

- Interview Transcription

- Legal Transcription

- Audio Transcription

- Video Transcription



Their linguists (translators and transcribers) are carefully tested in order to match the target language as well as the subject matter of the content. All linguists translate or transcribe only in their native mother tongue ensuring top-quality text. This is a company that truly believes in making their customers happy. They will work one on one until the customer is 100% satisfied with the accuracy and quality of the translation.



Among their transcription clients is Nuance Inc. that is the world’s biggest speech recognition software company that creates new applications for speech recognition technology, from cars to video games. PoliLingua handles transcription of speech recognition technology data for Nuance Communications in the following languages: Romanian, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Croatian and Turkish.



Each one of their employees on the team is able to speak fluently in at least two different languages. Their team consists of experts of the localization industry. They employ a large number of software localization engineers and linguists.



About PoliLingua Ltd

PoliLingua Ltd. provides various forms of transcription and translation services. They work around the clock in order to make sure each one of their customers are satisfied with their services.



