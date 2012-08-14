Leading Real Estate Team Launches Comprehensive Palm Beach Property Search Application

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- The Harelik Team, a leading Palm Beach real estate group, recently announced the launch of a comprehensive property search application on their website. This application integrates MLS search through IDX software and sections off cities and communities by price range. The application was inspired and implemented by Joel Harelik who felt a need to provide a more comprehensive tool for those seeking Palm Beach homes in over 55 communities.



Many real estate website enable MLS search through IDX software but TheHarelikTeam.com has built an online application that allows users to search Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Lakeworth, Loxahatchee, Royal Palm Beach, Wellington and West Palm Beach by price range. The price ranges are separated by most popular Pam Beach real estate pricing starting out at $100,000 and ranging all the way up to $1,000,000 plus.



One of the more popular individual applications is the function that enables search for West Palm Beach Homes for Sale; this function includes all active adult community property in West Palm Beach with homes as low as $100,000 and as high as millions-of-dollars. When using this application, you can easily switch to Wellington, Boca Raton or other communities with the click of a button.



The Harelik Team is a well-known real estate group with years of experience. They recently initiated an endeavor to create a viable online portal for those interested in Palm Beach real estate. Many believe TheHarelikTeam.com is the most comprehensive portal for information on Palm Beach real estate. On their site, you can learn about cities, communities and individual properties. Then after contacting The Harelik Team, they will show the property and facilitate transaction. Basically, the entire research, viewing and offer procedure is operated conveniently through The Harelik Team and their website.