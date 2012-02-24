Windward Technology

Leading San Diego IT Support Firm Enjoys Constant Contact With Clients

Email still reigns as the best way to connect with clients. Windward Technology makes excellent use off this medium with its e-newsletter.

 

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2012 -- For the month of January, Windward’s e-newsletter had an open rate of 25%. According to marketing solutions company Constant Contact, a good open rate is from 20% to 29%. A good click-through rate is from 5% to 10%. Windward’s click-through rate for January was 14%.

The company achieved this by avoiding common pitfalls like:

- Including the word Sale or Free
- Using all capital letters
- Excessive punctuation
- Red text
- Excessive use of the phrase “click here,” symbols, graphic to text ratio or $$$$

Other things that companies can do to improve their open and click-through rates, says Windward are

- Ask subscribers to “white list” them
- Always send the newsletter from the same address
- Keep the subject line to 7 words or fewer
- Add a table of contents in the top 2 to 4 inches of the newsletter so it will appear in a preview panel
- Survey readers about their reading preferences
- Include forward links, a “like” button, links to past issues and a signup opt in to the newsletter

“I am really excited about our open and click-through rates,” said Windward Technology CEO Clint Pichon. “It means we are giving our readers what they want: interesting content. Following Constant Contact’s advice has helped a lot. I am excited to see the numbers for February.”

A successful email newsletter campaign relies on a lot of factors, but following the basics has certainly done a lot to help Windward Technology’s newsletter succeed.

Source: Windward Technology
Posted Friday, February 24, 2012 at 11:13 AM CST - Permalink

 