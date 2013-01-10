Leading Shark Behaviorist Releases First Book on Shark-Human Interaction

Pensacola, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- For divers, swimmers and others coming into contact with open water, the threat of sharks is always imminent. Once thought to be abrupt and unpredictable creatures, a new book by the world’s leading Shark Behaviorist is set to equip readers with life-changing and potentially life-saving information.



‘Shark-Human Interaction’ by Dr. Erich Ritter is quite literally the first book of its kind.



Synopsis:



This is the very first shark book ever focusing on one single topic: you facing a shark and having to interact with it -- voluntarily or not. What do you really have to do when a shark comes too close? How do you read a shark and what do you have to look for?



What does it mean when a shark flickers, tilts, yawns, chafes, bumps, or approaches in a frontal manner rather than a lateral one? Why do inner and outer circles matter? What should you look for in the inter zone? How should you withdraw correctly? These topics and everything else known about shark-human interaction are in this book, written by the world's #1 shark behaviorist, Erich K Ritter, PhD.



Concisely packed with factual knowledge and explanations of the latest discovered behavioral patterns, tested recommendations and interception rules, this book is your comprehensive guide on how to act and react around the 30 species of shark that you are most likely to encounter worldwide.



The 200+ pictures, drawings and bullet lists make this guide the definitive shark book for swimmers, surfers, divers and every beach goer entering the water.



As the author explains, his book is the result of increasing demand for information about one of man’s most feared creatures.



“Everybody wants to know what to do and what to look for when a shark shows up, be it while swimming, snorkeling... even shipwrecked,” says Dr. Ritter, who owns a Florida-based school for interacting with sharks.



Continuing, “Nobody has to be afraid of sharks since there are no dangerous sharks but dangerous situations, and these are always created by humans, knowingly, unknowingly or by third parties.”



The book’s content, while a summary of the latest leading research within the Shark-Human Interaction field, is kept to-the-point and free of fluff, something Dr. Ritter believes is vital to grabbing people’s attention.



“If people are going to stay safe, they can’t be confused or distracted. Therefore, everything within the book is straight to the point and doesn’t deviate from the topic at hand,” he adds.



With the book expected to be in high demand, interested readers are urged to secure their copy before it’s too late.



‘Shark-Human Interaction’, published by SharkSchool, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/UTPKaf



For more information, visit: http://www.sharkschool.com/shark-human-interaction/



About the Author: Erich Ritter

Erich Ritter has a Ph.D. from Zurich University in “Behavioral Ecology” and is the only professional shark-human interaction specialist. He did his post-doc at the University of Miami's Rosenschiel School.



He taught field courses for students, naturalists and divers in the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, the Maldives, Egypt, Mexico, Costa Rica, South Africa and Hawaii. He conducts his field research primarily in the Northern Abacos, Bahamas at the "Shark Education & Research Center" (SERC).



Ritter is the head of the SharkSchool™, an organization that teaches divers, snorkelers, rescue swimmers and others how to interact with sharks, what to look for when entering the water and most importantly how to feel safe among sharks. He functions as a case investigator of the Shark Research Institute's GSAF (Global Shark Attack File). He is also the chairman of SAVN™, the Shark Accident Victim Network, and non-for-profit organization to help shark victims. He has given lectures worldwide and was guest on many different TV shows, including a quick appearance in the movie SharkWater