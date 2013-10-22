Leading Singapore Movers ARMSTRONG Offers Complete Office and Residential Relocation Services

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Armstrong Logistics and Transportation Pte Ltd, a reputed Singapore company dedicated in providing household and commercial relocation needs, is offering complete logistics & transportation services taking care of any local or international requirement of dismantling, packing to delivering and assembling items.



Often titled as a ‘One-Stop Logistics Solution Company’, Armstrong is now emerging as one of the leaders amongst many Singapore movers. The company is rightly titles as it also offers freight forwarding, courier and transportation services. Armstrong’s team has extensive experience in transporting and setting up equipment for events and exhibition, as well.



Even though these services are provided by other movers Singapore, Armstrong can offer these services both at local and international level. Hence, companies that use their services are often repeat and constant clients who do not have to seek any other mover for any relocation or delivery needs.



Apart from playing the role of home and office movers, Armstrong also provides sufficient storage spaces. These secured storage spaces are considered to be comparatively affordable and access to them has been made very flexible such that the clients do not have to face any unnecessary hassles.



Armstrong ensures that all relocation, transportation and delivery plans are clearly shared with their clients and are organized such that contents can be transferred as swiftly and safely as possible. All orders have a Track ID, keeping the clients informed on up to date status of their order progress.



About Armstrong Logistics and Transportation Pte Ltd

Armstrong Logistics and Transportation Pte Ltd is one of the leading companies in Singapore that provides residential and commercial relocation, freight forwarding, events & exhibitions equipment transportation, delivery & courier services. Through their online platform, http://www.altsg.com/, specific details of the company’s services can be viewed. Armstrong provides comprehensive relocation and delivery services, fulfilling any local or international requirements.



For more information about Singapore Office or Residential Movers, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of altsg.com, please call at +65 6610-8104 or email to sales@altsg.com.