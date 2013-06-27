Leading Software Strategist Donates URL to FWF Assuring Free Training for Apparel Industry Laborers

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Jeff Tognetti, the leading software strategist has recently donated a site URL to FWF (Fair Wear Foundation) to assure free training for the laborers working in European garment industry. Fair Wear Foundation is a non-profitable organization which is committed on enhancing labor situations in apparel industry and would use the donated URL to host a virtual information library as a part of their latest WellMade project. The URL donated is wellmade.org.



Jeff Tognetti is a successful and seasoned software developer who has been into the trade in 1990s. He is currently a renowned strategist with 2 boutique digital companies - MediaRevo & DealerX. "Thanks to his highly successful career as a businessman, Tognetti is often into charity. It's true that charities are often considered by entrepreneurs given the tax benefits these come up with for the donators- but it's to stress here that Tognetti already knew that this donation to FWF won't bring him any such perks yet that didn't stop the generous man to transfer the domain ownership for the well being of society", said a spokesperson from Tognetti's team.



FWF is aimed to utilize its WellMade Project (which is hosted online by Tognetti's URL) to provide training for apparel industry laborers on different pragmatic concerns which is claimed to assure improved working status in the clothing factories. The training sessions would be extended at various trade fairs & many professional events to be hosted across Europe for the coming 3 years. The European commission has declared to fund the website and no membership is needed to access the information from the WellMade website. The training sessions will come free of cost.



Speaking about the range of information by wellmade.org, a versatile and extensive display was reported. According to Tognetti's manager, the FWF website will include existing and new documents, films & other materials developed by the non-profit organization & its project partners such as CNV & Ethical Trading Initiative.



"The information provided will cater to various kinds of employees, including supply-chain managers and designers. There would be background information regarding how to tackle the common industry problems like unsafe working situation, excessive overtime etc. Moreover, the website will host suggestions and examples on actions which the employees could take to lessen risk factors in factories", elaborated Tognetti's manager while speaking on how the new FWF website could help out the laborers.



The website is reported to come live online from the coming month of July.



Apart from helping FWF, Tognetti has also contributed substantially for many other charitable projects such as Wounded Warrior Project, Work At, revitalization of a youth martial arts academy & several more.



