Leading South Florida Life Insurance Agent Proving Individual and Business Plans

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Kim Staples, a top rated life insurance agent, recently announced extensive services for those seeking individual life or business insurance plans. As a licensed agent with New York Life Insurance Company, Kim Staples provides advanced financial planning for anyone looking to protect their personal and professional assets. According to her website, “Kim Staples specializes in Individual and Business Life Insurance, and Qualified and Non-Qualified Plans”.



Kim Staples provides unparalleled life insurance services by creating an “insurance and financial blueprint”. The blueprint begins by reviewing financial status on a client-by-client basis, analyzing personal objectives and needs. She then implements a strategy to achieve those set goals. Coordinating a client’s financial activities is the next step followed by the ongoing task of monitoring progress.



Individual life insurance plans include whole life, term life, universal life, variable life, survivorship life insurance and more. Business Solutions include retirement and estate planning, life insurance for risk management, helping business growth and employee benefits according to KimStaples.com. Other products offered are Immediate and Deferred Annuities, Long Term Care Insurance, Disability Income Insurance, Mutual Funds, College Plans, 529s, SEPs, 401Ks, Pensions, and Keoghs.



New York Life Insurance Company was established in 1845 making it one of the oldest and most trusted insurance companies in America. Licensed agents from New York Life promote the company’s philosophy of conservative investment, prudent management and goal-oriented realization of financial objectives for its valued policy holders.