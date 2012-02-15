Leading Sports Handicapping Service Cooper’s Pick Wins $450,000 on the Super Bowl

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- The sport handicapping world is buzzing with the news that Cooper’s Pick wins $450,000 on the Super Bowl. For more than ten years, Cooper’s Pick has set the standard for consistency in the online sports handicapping industry.



The 2012 Super Bowl Giants vs. New England Patriots game made for excitement both on and off the field. The debate regarding mistakes made by the New England Patriots verses the plays made by the winning New York Giants only adds to the mystique of the stunning 21-17 win for Super Bowl XLVI. As many contemplate the comeback of the winning Giants’ Eli Manning and the depressing missed catch by New England receiver Wes Welker, sports handicapping investors that went with Mike Cooper of Cooper’s Pick are counting their cash.



In the 2012 Super Bowl Giants vs. New England Patriots matchup, Cooper won a whopping $450,000 with his bet on the giants -3 in Las Vegas. Cooper hedged his $650,000 bet with a $200,000 wager on the New England Patriots moneyline bet and came out victorious. “This was a truly exciting Super Bowl made even more thrilling by the fact that we were able to help our clients make bank on the outcome,” said Mike Cooper of Cooper’s Pick.



From the smallest investor to the biggest, the mission of Cooper’s Sports Pick is to pull in consistent profits for its clients year after year, season after season. Last year, $100.00 investors made over $20,000 by purchasing Cooper’s Top Information Plays. The mind reels at the possible earnings of serious player/investors of Cooper’s Inner Circle Club and Private Investor Group. “I personally interview the clients for inclusion in these groups as potential earnings for this level are huge, and those accepted get an unbelievable number of bonus opportunities,” said Cooper.



The news that Cooper’s Pick wins $450,000 on the Super Bowl not only benefits Cooper’s clients but the sports handicapping/investing world in general. “The recent collapse of the UK-based $2.5 million Centaur Galileo sports betting hedge fund took considerable wind out of the sails of the sports betting world,” said Cooper. “I think seeing such a considerable win for investment clients restores a little of the lost confidence throughout the handicapping industry.” For more information on Cooper’s Pick, please visit http://www.cooperspick.com



About Cooper’s Pick

Coopers Pick is America’s number one sports handicapping investment service. With a number of available packages in a variety of sports, the mission of Cooper’s Sports Pick is to pull in consistent profits for its clients year after year, season after season. Open to the public for the last three years, the service works with investment clients ranging from small to large.