Leading Sports News Provider Sportal Offers $50,000 in Cash Prizes for Its AFL Fantasy League

The AFL and NRL may have already started for the 2013 season, fans can still join the fantasy leagues and have an equal opportunity in winning cash prizes due to Sportal’s cash prizes per round feature. Both Sportal fantasy leagues have a grand payout for the winner of the season as well as individual prizes per round. The AFL fantasy competition is comprised of 23 rounds out of which only five have been completed while the NRL fantasy competition is seven rounds into a 26-round season.



While Sportal prides itself on its breadth of coverage, it is its coverage of AFL where it has gained its elite reputation. The AFL news by Sportal features breaking and exclusive news which is complimented by opinions and analysis via of AFL experts.



Fans of AFL and Rugby League use have come to trust Sportal as a definitive source of news and results.



The website has also become an integral resource for many betting enthusiasts who seek analysis on sports betting trends as well as tips on the weekend’s matches.



Apart from providing rugby league news, the website is also covering the NBA playoffs, football leagues, motorsport, golf, cricket, tennis and many other sports, providing fixtures, standings, results, injury updates and news/



It’s not only the Sportal experts who give their opinions, but also the fans through Sportal's popular forums.



About Sportal

Sportal is one of the leading websites that provides latest news, fixtures, opinions, standings, results and much more of various sports around the world. Through their online platform, http://www.sportal.com.au/, the extensive content on sports and their respective leagues can be viewed. The website is known for its in-depth analysis, consistent and quick results and news updates and for its fantasy leagues that have cash prizes.



