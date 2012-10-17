Leading Stag and Hen Weekend Specialist Expands to Cotswolds

Ashbourne, Derbyshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Already a driving force in Derbyshire, Staffordshire and the Peak District, Hard Days Knight made its name through its unique approach to providing Hen and Stag activity weekends and complementary accommodation through providing tailor made selections of group activities across numerous activity centres.



The company's Cotswolds operation provides any combination of water-sports, including sailing, raft building, windsurfing and kayaking and canoeing; Target sports, including archery, paintball and clay pigeon shooting; Motor sports, with quad biking, indoor and outdoor go karting, 4x4 off-roading and much more.



Hard Days Knight Director, Greg Knight, explains his company’s move into the Cotswolds: "We have fine-tuned our service to offer truly bespoke weekends at the best prices possible. Being market leader in Derbyshire and Staffordshire, it was logical to extend our core competencies to offer more choice in another of the UK’s attractive tourist regions".



In addition to catering for Cotswolds Hen Weekends, Cotswolds Stag Weekends and providing Stag Accommodation Cotswolds-wide, the company also provides Cotswolds Corporate Team Building weekends across Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire.



