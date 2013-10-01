Leading Swords Provider GetaSword.com Now Offers Licensed Replica of Sword of Fili from the Hobbit

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- GetaSword.com, a leading worldwide online retailer of various swords, has recently added another authentic replica prop from the movie The Hobbit, the Sword of Fili. The sword is manufactured by the reputed company United Cutlery and comes with an authenticity certificate.



GetaSword.com has become a premier destination for all swords enthusiasts who look for high quality weapons for their collection. Whether it is medieval swords, samurai swords, antique swords or official fantasy swords used in movies and TV shows, the website’s extensive inventory ensures that all of their customers find exactly what they are looking for.



However, the provision of nearly every type of sword is not the only reason for its major success over the past years. It is in fact the originality of the weapons and their accurate historical detail that has impressed both customers and critics alike. All fantasy weapons that the company offers are also the exact replicas used during the actual shooting.



GetaSword.com is now providing total 6 weapons from the movie The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey. Apart from the latest Sword of Fili, the Sting and the Sting Scabbard the swords of Bilbo, Staff of Gandalf, the Glamdring Sword also used by Gandalf in the movie and the Orcrist sword of Thorin are all available through GetaSword.com. The website has previously covered official props of many other movies and shows such as Lord of the Rings, Conan, Alexander the Great, Excalibur, Gladiator, Peter Pan, Xena, Hercules and many more.



Historical weapons such as the swords used by the Templar Knights, Samurai swords, Chinese swords, Katana, Roman and Greek era swords, Viking swords, Russian swords, Civil War weapons and even non-firing replica guns can be bought through GetaSword.com as well.



The website itself is run by swords enthusiasts who are always on a lookout for the next artistic weaponry. The immense interest of the site’s team is evident from their blog which discusses historical and fantasy weapons intensively. The blog has numerous articles which introduce different war tactics and armaments from different times and different locations in the world.



About GetaSword.com

GetaSword.com is one of the leading online retailers of various types of swords in the world. The company provides Japanese samurai swords, medieval swords, fantasy swords and many other popularly demanded swords. Through the online platform, http://getasword.com/, the company’s extensive inventory can be viewed and desired swords can be ordered online. GetaSword.com ships its merchandise all over the world and is widely known for offering only top-notch quality products.



For more information about Various Types of Swords and Weapons, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of getasword.com, please email to info@getasword.com.