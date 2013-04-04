Leading Tahiti Travel Agency Offers Extensive Vacation Packages for Tahiti & Bora Bora

Papeete, Tahiti -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- The French Polynesian islands, especially Tahiti & Bora Bora are fast becoming frequent tourist hits given their unrivalled scenic vista. Great news for those who are planning for a holiday in Bora Bora & Tahiti islands - Leading Tahiti travel agency, Tahiti Cruise & Vacation has announced to offer extensive range of vacation packages for Tahiti, Bora Bora & other surrounding islands.



Tahiti Cruise & Vacation is a seasoned inbound travel firm & tour operating facility- outbound for the Tahiti region & her islands. The company is one among the biggest travel agencies operating across French Polynesia.



All the packages offered by the firm are specifically customized to match up with the travel requirements of a variety of tourists.



"Our Tahiti vacation packages are bespoke to meet up with your travel demands so that you can explore best of the Tahiti region & her islands the way you want to be. I listen carefully to all our diverse clients & make every possible effort to fathom & reciprocate to their travel expectations, needs, budget & timeframe by tailoring the vacations accordingly", said Keikilani, the agency manager from Tahiti Cruise & Vacation.



When it comes to the Bora Bora vacation packages, the company spokesperson revealed of versatile options promising best offers & deals. The different holiday packages at offer from the leading travel agency are Bora Bora Honeymoon packages, cruise packages, hidden paradise packages and best deals packages. The honeymoon packages would include tours across Moorea & Tahaa apart from Tahiti & Bora Bora. An exciting advantage of honeymoon packages is that it starts from 1645 USD. At least 1 Free of Cost Night is included in all the honeymoon packages for Bora Bora from the company.



The best package deals start from 1468 USD, the cruise packages are from 3045 USD while the hidden paradise packages are being offered from 1866 USD.



"It's great to mention here that we are backed by a solid team of travel agents who are experts & specialized about the Tahiti region & her islands. We assure completely personalized aide 7 x7 while you are holidaying with us", the company spokesperson added.



For more info, visit http://www.tahiti-and-vacation.com



About Tahiti Cruise and Vacation

