Leading Teams Receives Innovation in Corporate Services Award by the Australian Business Journal

Leading Teams, a company dedicated in providing various team building and leadership development programs, has recently been awarded the Innovation in Corporate Services Award by The Australian Business Journal. The company focuses on maximizing the output of an organization by aligning teams and developing leaders who have positive impact on their peers. Leading Teams has worked with many elite Australian sports teams, leading corporate companies and various government bodies.



Most of the programs Leading Teams provides are concentrated on creating transparency amongst employees and managers. The company stated that the programs they offer empower all members of the team to engage in open, honest, and constructive dialogue to improve team performance. Another integral part of maximizing the output of an organization, according to Leading Teams, is leadership quality of the managers. The company further added that it is common misconception to consider a good manager as a good leader when the two are actually dissimilar to one another. Leading Teams offers various leadership development programs focused on creating managers into good leaders by helping them incorporate specific leadership skills.



The programs Leading Teams provides are indeed one of a kind as awarded by the Australian Business Journal and have proven to be successful for many professional sports team and corporate companies that have taken part in their model. Leading Teams has been working with the popular football team Sydney Swans since 2002 which has appeared in 9 out of 10 finals series after its tie-up with the company. Many leading organizations such as Shell, Australia Post, Adelaide Bank, Standard & Poor’s, Maddocks and many more have worked with Leading Teams as well in improving their overall output.



The company informed that despite their effective model and proven leadership training programs they formulate strategies according to the requirements of their clients. The company further added that this collaborative effort has always produced improved results and a much healthier environment for peers and leaders within the organizations.



Leading Teams is a company that delivers programs that focus on developing effective staff relationships, leadership and accountability within an organization. Through their online platform, http://www.leadingteams.net.au/, specific details regarding their various programs and the sectors to which the company offers its services to can be viewed. Leading Teams is known for providing their programs to elite Australian sports teams, prominent corporate companies and various government bodies.



