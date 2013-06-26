Leading-Tech Laser Company Leads the Way in Narrow Line Width Raman Lasers

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Lasers were once considered science fiction, but now form part of our daily lives, especially for those working in scientific industry. Whether used for Raman spectroscopy or fluorescence, lasers focus amplified light to a spatially and temporally coherent beam that can be of varying intensity both of power and size. Leading-Tech Laser Company is a manufacturer and supplier of a Raman lasers, and have recently developed new lasers such as single longitude mode lasers of 532nm, low noise laser of 488nm.



Leading-Tech Laser Co. provides Raman lasers of which the main wavelength is 532nm, 658nm, 780nm, 785nm and 830nm. Their low noise lasers come in various wavelengths, including 405nm and 488nm, each having unique properties and associated uses.



Every product in their catalogue comes replete with high quality imagery, a detailed product specification and details of wavelength, output power, optical noise, drawings of the laser head and laser driver, lifetime and an indication of the power stability, giving consumers all the information they need to choose the appropriate product for their purpose. There are also data sheets, testing sheets, photos associated with most products which can be reviewed or downloaded where appropriate.



The sales team are dedicated to handling business in a 21st century manner and the company has more than 6 years’ experience in producing lasers for industrial and scientific applications. The technology of the company will be innovative consistently; the products will be continuously beyond the previous ones after years of the hard work.



Leading-Tech Laser Co. have always sought to lead the market and have most recently invested in a new line of 1550nm laser using the fiber combiner that create industry leading efficacy and precision in the laser output.



About Leading Tech Laser Co.

Leading-Tech Laser CO., LTD is the professional laser manufacturer of non-Gaussian line lasers, fiber coupled lasers, wavelength stabilized Raman lasers and other high quality optics. OEM services are available upon request. For more information, please visit: http://www.leading-techlaser.com/