Leading Telecomm Firm Birns.net Reveals 6 Warning Signs of a Disorderly Network Closet

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Many small to medium-sized businesses do not have the capital to support an onsite IT consultant. Birns.net has 35 plus years of experience in the telecommunications industry to fill that void and help businesses with their daily operations.



Without the proper support, a business can suffer technical malfunctions that can negatively affect their productivity. Because of this, Birns.Net is happy to reveal the 6 warning signs of a disorganized network closet and how employing professional Networking Services is a crucial preventative measure.



In their latest article, Birns.net breaks down the 6 warning signs that could prove disastrous for a network closet if ignored. Messy cables and a badly ventilated closet are just two among the list. At Birns.net, professional IT consultants are trained to tackle the most extreme situations so that their clients can have peace of mind and focus on the more pressing tasks at hand.



“Whether a business wants to install a state of the art system or needs to expand the one they currently have, our staff of highly knowledgeable experts will have their network closet running smoothly in an organized and neat manner,” says a Birns.net spokesperson.



Birns.net has been providing top of the line New York Phone Systems to businesses across the Tri-State area for three decades and counting. Their professionalism and passion for providing exceptional telecom solutions and equipment like VoIP and networking services is unparalleled.



Birns.Net



For further details on networking services, visit Birns.Net. To learn about their extensive list of VoIP Phones, call and speak to one of their highly educated IT specialists at 1-888-BIRNS-TEL or email contact@birns (dot) net.



About Birns.net

Birns Telecommunications has been proudly serving the New York Tri-State area since 1973 with over 100,000 satisfied customers. They are expert suppliers of high quality Telephone Equipment, Network Design and Broadband Internet. Their skilled and knowledgeable technicians are experts in the installation of PBX systems, VoIP phone systems, Voice and Data cabling and Computer Networking services. Birns.net is committed to delivering state of the art solutions and unparalleled customer support for all their valued customers.