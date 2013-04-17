Leading Termite Treatment Company Reports Termite Damage in Victoria Is $200 Million Per Annum

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Bear Bottom Pest Control, a company based out of Melbourne dedicated in providing Termite Inspection, Prevention and Treatment services, has recently published staggering facts regarding the damage Termite cause. According to the company, repairing costs due to the termite damage is approximately $780 million per annum, which is more than the cost of fire and storm damage. The company informed that these statistics clearly display the importance of creating termite awareness.



The media spokesperson of Bear Bottom Pest Control quoted on why the numbers are so high, “The fact that termite damage is costing more than fire and storm damage combined is quite astonishing since termite damage is easily preventable. Homeowners do not call a termite treatment specialist unless the damage is clearly visible to them, which is the most common mistake. Once the damage is visible it means the termites have already been present for a long time. The best option is to call a specialist to inspect the buildings at least once every year. A company that is licensed with the Victorian Department of Health Pest Control should be the ideal choice. Termite damage is one of those cases where an individual thinks the damage will be easily repairable or the presence of termites is a rarity. Again this is the result of lack of awareness within the community as termites exist in nearly 1 out of 4 homes.”



Bear Bottom Pest Control informed that termite prevention is also necessary to protect an individual’s most important asset. The company added that it is also common for termites to be detected when homes are sold and purchased. In such a case repairs might be necessary and these repairs have easily exceeded the $50,000 mark, stated Bear Bottom Pest Control.



According to Bear Bottom Pest Control, another area where awareness is required is pest control. The company informed that many homeowners think that pest control is merely catching, baiting and spraying. However pest control involves the efforts of many specialists and the application of an effective Integrated Pest Management Plan (IPM).



