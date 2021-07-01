Leading the Way in Commodities and Investment Management Recruitment

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2021 -- You don't have to look far these days to find evidence of the considerable influence that social media has on the stock market. The latest example of this is Senesonics, which is a business that makes insulin monitors. When Senesonics had a particularly good weekend on social media its stock became a potential serious squeeze target and mentions were up 600% on volume. Senesonics was part of a January surge in 'meme stocks' but has had an up and down experience in the months since - until short interest started to spike in June and individual investors started to take notice. The price has now been pushed to $4 for the first time since February and after the weekend of swelling social media interest, Senesonics started the week at 12% at Monday's open. However, it's worth remembering that while good news can travel fast on social media, bad news can do exactly the same and many already think the squeeze opportunity could soon start to fade.



Commodities and investment management recruitment is a specialist area of banking and financial services that requires the experience and expertise of a firm like Selby Jennings. Established in 2004, Selby Jennings has acquired extensive experience of commodities and investment management recruitment, as well as many other fields in US banking and financial services hiring, such as fintech, legal and compliance, sales and trading and risk management. The firm is in the unique position of being able to provide support in key US cities including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco, as well as internationally as part of a global network that extends to 60 countries. Banking and financial services is an international industry today and this dual reach in the USA - and beyond - is critical to being effective in areas such as commodities and investment management recruitment. Selby Jennings also benefits from being part of the Phaidon International group, which makes it a recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises.



Selby Jennings focuses on hiring solutions that deliver results, creating bespoke permanent, contract and multi-hire opportunities designed to help solve the key challenge of talent. The firm's consultants have developed a broad range of expertise that includes commodities and investment management recruitment and hiring for many other specialist and niche fields in banking and financial services. The team receives ongoing training to ensure consultants have deep and cutting-edge insight into the market and can support clients through best-in-class recruitment technology and forward-thinking strategies. With a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and contacts at organizations across banking and financial services, from agile start-ups to global behemoths, the firm is well placed to deliver exceptional recruitment results. There are currently numerous exciting opportunities available via Selby Jennings in the US, including: Investment Banking Senior Associate, VP Small Business & Consumer Lending, Technology Risk Manager, Project Finance Associate and Legal & Compliance Associate.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Commodities and Investment Management Recruitment in the US visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings on: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.