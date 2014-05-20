Leading UK IT Firm Seeks to Expand Market Share in London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Bluecube IT has announced the launch of a large marketing campaign, aimed at expanding its market share in London, Oxford, Milton Keynes, and other parts of the local market. The company’s goal is to provide an outreach throughout the UK. Specializing in cloud computing, hosting, managed services, and software development, it is currently able to reach 90% of the UK’s population in less than an hour.



Bluecube’s IT support service is designed to resolve problems, while clients can take advantage of 24 hour service, 365 days a year. A 15 minute response time is guaranteed and most calls are answered within four minutes. Oftentimes, engineers are able to resolve issues quickly, working to meet tight industry standards for performance which the company strives to match every day. See their site for full details - http://yogoego.com/it-support-london.php



An online portal is used to provide support and allows a client to log on to view all actions taken to resolve a problem. Clients can set their own target times, contact support, and more from this feature. In the meantime, the company conducts hardware monitoring and trend analysis, to identify and prevent issues, and even identifies VIP users with decision-making roles within the client company’s IT department.



Bluecube provides many advanced features. These include a 24/7 telephone service desk and an online service desk. It includes on-demand and on-site support for large and small businesses. Whether it’s a home based business or a corporation, the client receives the same level of attention. Users access the Client Portal with a simple login. The access page includes important email addresses, phone numbers, and online help information; it helps maximize the company’s availability.



The organization is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, a Dell Certified Partner, and holds other designations such as Business Partner of HP. These prove it is qualified to work with modern computing technologies and assist clients with the latest IT requirements.



Even more businesses will be able to access the company’s services as it launches an aggressive London marketing campaign. Visit http://www.yogoego.com/ to learn more about Bluecube IT’s technology support program.



About Bluecube IT

An IT services provider, UK-based Bluecube IT provides small and large local businesses with access to cutting-edge technical expertise and support. The company’s services are led by qualified engineers and are affordable to businesses of every size. It provides cloud computing, web hosting, software development, and remote backup as well as telecom services, accessible by visiting http://yogoego.com/it-support.php



Contact Info

Bluecube Milton Keynes,

Blackhill Drive, Milton Keynes, MK12 5TS



Bluecube London,

37 Foley Street, London, W1W 7TN



Bluecube Oxford,

102-104 St Aldates, Oxford, OX1 1BT

Phone: 0845 257 8010

Service Desk: 0845 257 8020

Fax: 0845 257 8050

Email: info@bluecube.uk.com

Web: http://www.bluecube.uk.com/