Leading UK Shredding Company Launches IT Recycling Shredding Services

Following the British regulations on IT & computer equipment destruction, many companies now prefer recycling of redundant equipment to assist in reducing their carbon footprint. As per the UK law, monitors and computers cannot be discarded incorrectly.



"A safe and secure disposal is necessary for IT devices as they may contain high-toxic components which can contribute in damaging the atmosphere. Utilising our IT Destruction shredding service, not only is the data completely removed but it is disposed of in an environmentally friendly method". The spokesperson added.



While speaking about their new IT recycling services, the spokesperson from the firm mentioned that they wipe out all company data from the client's data carrying device. Post destruction, the client is handed with a certificate of destruction.



The certificate of destruction issued by ShredPro is compliant with WEEE Regulations & Data Protection Act (1998). The onsite shredding company has helped many businesses across the, destroying devices such as PCs, servers, printers, monitors, scanners, photocopiers, CD Writers, CD ROMs and much more.



"We are a reputable and professionalism mobile shredding company. We aim to provide a highly efficient, secure & cost effective shredding service with strict adherence to UK industry standards. With us you are always guaranteed of optimal safeguard of confidential information and minimal impact to the environment. We have achieved the ISO14001 environmental certification" Mentioned ShredPro Director.



The company offers its onsite shredding services for both organisations and individuals and can shred up to 40 times faster than most office shredders & 3 times faster than some of its competitors.



The services that shred pro offer are regulated to EN15713 regulations and the company also holds membership with BSIA to assure highest possible service standards. They work with specially designed vehicles that can guarantee safe shredding services.



"All our drivers are completely CRB checked & vetted to the BS7858 regulations. Furthermore, all the vehicles used here are satellite-tracked", the manager added.



About ShredPro Ltd

ShredPro Ltd is an independent privately owned shredding company. We have seen a rapid growth in our customer base due to our competitive prices and our priority to customer care.