Leading US Auto Transport Provider Numis, Now Offers Various Discounts and Free Quotes

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Numis Auto Transport, a company dedicated in providing various auto transport services, is now offering exclusive military, student and senior citizen discounts. The company is also providing free personal quotes, which can be availed through a simple online form, to help interested customers determine the estimate cost of a specific service.



Numis Auto Transport offers variety of options such as open, enclosed and drive away transport services. Whether it is a luxury vehicle which requires upmost tender transport facility or large trucks, boats, trailers, vans which are often difficult to maneuver to distant locations, Numis Auto Transport can fulfill all transport requirements. The company is bonded and licensed, and its carrier’s insurance has full coverage. Focused on timely transport and customer satisfaction, Numis Auto Transport understands how valuable a vehicle is to its owner and ensures that its transport is safe and secure.



The company also works with various auto dealers and vehicle auction houses in the country. Numis Auto Transport has extensive experience in delivering luxury vehicles that are to be transported to their new owners without a scratch. Their enclosed transport service enables them to deliver vehicles exactly the way they were bought. Further information regarding their enclosed service can be viewed on the company’s website. Many auto dealers have also praised the company’s timely delivery, stating that Numis Auto Transport has never failed to deliver their vehicles on time.



The company site further elaborates on the various services the company offers and has a simple online application for availing free quotes. Interested individuals can give their pickup and delivery location and type of vehicle to obtain exact pricing detail. Numis Auto Transport ships the vehicles to anywhere nationwide at affordable pricing on which students, military personnel and senior citizens can further take advantage of with the additional exclusive discounts for them.



About Numis Auto Transport

Numis Auto Transport is one of the leading auto transport services provider in the U.S. Through their online platform, http://numisautotransport.com/, the various transport services offered by the company can be viewed and free personal quotes can be availed. The company is known for transporting any type of vehicle anywhere through the U.S. very swiftly.



For more information about Auto Transport Services, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of numisautotransport.com, please email to info@numisautotransport.com.