Leading Utah Law Firm Pearson, Butler, Carson, & Cook, PLLC Expands Criminal Charges Legal Services

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Pearson, Butler, Carson, & Cook, PLLC, a Utah law firm that is focused in providing various legal services to residents of Salt Lake City and neighboring localities, has recently announced that they have expanded their criminal charges legal services due to the increasing number of cases in the state.



The Salt Lake City criminal lawyers of the firm will now also represent cases related to DUI, drug possession, felonies, sex crimes and misdemeanors. Attorney Ryan Holtan and Attorney Matthew Kober will offer their expertise to the clients who have been criminally charged in Salt Lake City.



Atty. Ryan Holtan before joining Pearson, Butler, Carson, & Cook, PLLC managed his own practice specializing in criminal defense. He has an extensive experience in representing DUI and drug charges cases and despite his young age is already considered as one of the most respected Utah DUI attorneys. With Pearson, Butler, Carson, & Cook, PLLC he is currently focused on handling criminal charges and family law cases.



Atty. Matthew Kober also had his own practice where he specialized in personal injury, criminal charges, expungements and civil litigations. His popularity soared after he was named in Utah’s Top 40 Under 40 civil litigators by the National Trial Lawyers. He has successfully litigated many multi-million dollar cases. He is now one of the leading Utah criminal lawyers and is offering his expertise through Pearson, Butler, Carson, & Cook, PLLC.



Interested individuals can contact the firm for any representation by DUI, felonies, sex crimes, misdemeanor or drug possession lawyer Utah. The firm offers free consultation to all potential clients and ensures that the right approach to a specific case is presented to the individual regardless of whether the person chooses the firm’s lawyers for legal representation or not.



About Pearson, Butler, Carson, & Cook, PLLC

Pearson, Butler, Carson, & Cook, PLLC is one of the leading firms in Utah that has extensive practice areas such as bankruptcy, business, criminal, estate planning, family, personal injury, tax and many more. Currently there are 10 highly experienced and reputed lawyers working for the firm, each one specializing in a specific area. Through the online platform, http://www.lawyerinutah.com/, the profiles of the firm’s lawyers and list of legal services offered by the firm can be viewed. The law firm recently expanded their criminal charges legal services by including charges against DUI, drug possession, felonies, sex crimes and misdemeanor defense for residents of Salt Lake City and neighboring localities.



For more information about Salt Lake City Criminal Lawyers, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of lawyerinutah.com, please call at (801) 495-4104 or email to support@lawyerinutah.com.