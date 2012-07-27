Leading Vancouver Multidisciplinary Clinic Continues to Expand Market Share

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- The increasingly popular multidisciplinary clinic in Vancouver and Surrey British Columbia, The Performance Health Group, continues to expand its market share and client base during 2012. This year has marked a new level of success for the company and has not slowed down.



The clinic has a unique recipe for success that has served them well both at the downtown Vancouver clinic and also at the new Surrey location. It’s a convenient single point of contact for a complete spectrum of treatment options which include Active Release Techniques (ART) , chiropractic, massage therapy , low intensity light therapy (Laser) and even custom orthotics. The practitioners have also been trained to focus on rehabilitative exercises to improve strength, flexibility and performance. Clients have repeatedly mentioned that it’s extremely convenient to be able to access multiple services at one single location. Examples of their services offered can be seen on their website at http://www.performancehealthgroup.ca/



The Performance Health Group has expanded their ability to reach clients both in the Vancouver downtown and surrounding areas as well as south of the Fraser river area in Surrey and the Fraser Valley. Their goal of bringing top quality healthcare options in a convenient location has been highly successful and allowed them to grow their market share this year. The current pattern of growth for the company shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.



The Performance Health Group are the official providers of Chiropractic and health services to the popular BC Lions football club as well as several NHL hockey players, Olympic and National team members and professional dancers. They are able to serve all types of clients and have had an unmatched level of both Internet and personal referral business growth that any business would be delighted to experience. Clearly the Performance Health Group has executed a solid growth strategy and will be increasing their client base further as the year goes on.



