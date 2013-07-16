Leading Vaporizer Pen Manufacturer Launches New Website

Virginia Beach, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Over the last several years, use of vaporizing pens or "vape pens" has skyrocketed. One leading vaporizer pen manufacturer launched a new website to better serve the many people looking for high quality, affordably-priced vaporizer products and vaporizer information.



Skyda Technologies has created the fastest and most reliable online marketplace for vaporizer pens and related products, including the popular Skyda 8 Vaporizer Pen. The new Skyda.net website offers an online store, valuable information about the benefits of vaporizers and a blog for consumer interaction.



At Skyda.net, the Skyda 8 Vaporizer Pen is available for the affordable price of $44.95, which includes free same-day shipping with tracking and a free herb grinder. The Skyda 8 Vaporizer Pen Kit includes everything needed to start vaping: the Skyda 8 Vaporizer Pen, a rechargeable battery with a USB charger and wall adaptor, oil cartridges, two mouthpieces, various filling/packing tools, an oil cartridge and wax heating coil and an instruction manual.



Vaporizing with the Skyda 8 Vaporizer Pen is currently the cleanest, safest and most effective way to inhale spices and herbs. When herbs are ignited and smoked, about 88 percent of the substances inhaled are not utilized and can contain cancer causing toxins. It is not the plant itself that has carcinogenic by-products but rather the smoke caused by combustion. Using a vaporizing device like the Skyda 8 eliminates the majority of these harmful chemicals, because little-to-no smoke is produced during the process.



For more information about the health benefits of vaporizers, visit http://skyda.net/vape-facts.html.



About Skyda.net

Skyda.net offers the newest and most innovative products in pen vaporizer technology while also building lasting relationships with its customers. Skyda.net aims to provide excellent customer service and promises to be easily accessible, provide an open dialogue with customers and answer questions in a timely fashion.



Learn more about Skyda's vaporizer pen products at the newly launched Skyda.net website or follow Skyda on Facebook, Twitter and Google+.



Contact:

James Pendrix

(800) 828-6352

Headspace13@gmail.com