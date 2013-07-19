Leading Vaporizer Pen Manufacturer Opens Official U.S. Website

Burlington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Skyda Technologies’ official U.S. website, www.Skyda.net, is announcing free shipping, tracking and insurance to U.S. locations for all Skyda.net products. Orders outside of the U.S. have an all-inclusive shipping cost of $20. For more information, including Terms and Conditions, Warranty information and Return policies, address the legal disclaimer page at http://www.puffnuggs.com/legaldisclaimerreturn-policys.html.



Skyda.net is the direct supplier the Skyda 8 Vaporizer Pen Kit. The kit includes everything needed to start vaping: the Skyda 8 Vaporizer Pen, a rechargeable battery with a USB charger and wall adaptor, oil cartridges, two mouthpieces, various filling/packing tools, an oil cartridge and wax heating coil, and an instruction manual. The kit sells for the low price of $44.95 and comes with free same-day shipping and a FREE grinder with each purchase.



Skyda.net also offers the VW5 Skyda Wax atomizer, an attachment which converts your Skyda into a Honey Oil Rig. It has a huge bowl, which promises unobstructed airflow and cuts off leaking. The attachment fits on all 510 batteries (primarily used with the Skyda 8) and is not for dry herbs or e-liquids.



Vaporizing doesn’t just maintain the integrity of herbs and spices – it also provides valuable health benefits when compared to traditional smoking. Herbs don’t carry the carcinogenic byproducts which are known to cause cancer and other ailments. Instead, it’s the smoke caused by combustion. Vaporizers greatly diminish and even eliminate the smoke produced, also eliminating 88 percent of the substances inhaled.



For more information about the health benefits of vaporizers, visit http://skyda.net/vape-facts.html.



About Skyda.net

Skyda.net is the official Skyda Dealer of the United States. It offers a variety of products, including the popular 2013 Skyda 8 Vaporizer Pen. Skyda.net seeks to provide the newest and most innovative products in pen vaporizer technology, while also building lasting relationships with its customers.



Skyda.net aims to provide excellent customer service and promises to be easily accessible, provide an open dialogue with customers and answer questions in a timely fashion. For more information about Skyda.net’s customer service, visit its About page.



Contact: James Pendrix

Company: Skyda Technologies

Address: 639 Bay St, San Francisco CA 93134

Website: www.Skyda.net

Email: Headspace13@gmail.com

Tel. No.: 1-800-828-6352